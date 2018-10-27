Asin Thottumkal gave us a first glimpse of her baby Arin, and oh boy, she's adorable!

bollywood

The Ghajini actor, who quit Bollywood after tying the knot with Sharma in 2016, celebrated her daughter's first birthday yesterday

A year after she had a baby girl, Arin, with hubby Rahul Sharma, Asin took to social media to share the toddler's pictures on social media for the first time.

The Ghajini actor, who quit Bollywood after tying the knot with Sharma in 2016, celebrated her daughter's first birthday yesterday, and captioned the pictures with a warm: "Happy 1st birthday ARIN! (sic)"

View this post on Instagram Happy 1st birthday ARIN ! #arinturnsone A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) onOct 25, 2018 at 8:49am PDT

Asin Thottumkal and her husband Rahul Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on October 25, just a day before Asin's birthday. The couple released an official statement reading, "We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic Baby Girl earlier today. The last 9 months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and We would like to thank all our well wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support.

When Asin was blessed with the baby, the first glimpse of the baby was shared by none other than Akshay Kumar, who played cupid between Asin and Rahul. He also played the Best Man at their wedding. Overjoyed with this news, Akshay took to social media and conveyed his best wishes to the couple.

