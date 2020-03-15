Ask the doctor! Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene gives advice on Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has made Madhuri Dixit Nene's doctor husband Shriram Nene track the pandemic and give advice. He wrote, "Ironic that the prospect of a pandemic brings us to respect the little things and retool how we live (sic)." He also wondered why the count is so low in Africa "are they not testing it? Any theories (sic)?"

Shriram Nene tweeted, "Am looking at the data and have put our company in remote operations from home. Social distancing, quarantines, and travel restrictions are key. But the cow may be already out of the barn: mitigation with monitoring if the highest risk folks is key."

"Agree with closing of schools, theatres, gyms. But in Mumbai and India, mass transit is a Petri dish. How are we gonna prevent leakage. The crowded conditions we live in are a Petri dish for disease. One Covid-19 patient in a crowded CST bound train could infect many," he further added.

Nene tweeted further, "If the US is suffering from under testing and under reporting, we can only imagine what it is like in India. Let’s just assume everyone will be or has been exposed. Worst case scenario is to just get ready for the 15% who will fall desperately ill..."

"We need to develop next generation monitoring and follow up by effectively crowd sourcing and self reporting the infections progress in the community. We could generate heat maps to alert people to outbreaks. Sort of like a google maps real time traffic counter...," read his Tweet.

"Countries have spent so much on arms when they should have spent it on health. Ironically, HG Wells has predicted it when he wrote, “War of the Worlds,” in which the Martian armies were stopped by the humble cold virus. Kind of a spin on the meek will inherit the Earth," said Nene.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates