Asked for proof, Kharghar locals shoot video of wetlands' destruction

Kharghar residents complained again and handed it over to the Wetlands Committee, seeking action against the dumping of debris in the Kharghar coastal wetlands

Armed with evidence, residents of Kharghar have complained to the Wetlands Committee, about the dumping of debris in Sector 17 in the Kharghar coastal wetlands. They had repeatedly been complaining about this danger to the wetlands, but were asked to provide evidence by the committee. Locals allege the water bodies in Kharghar and Navi Mumbai are being recklessly reclaimed by the land mafia.

Naresh Singh, a local resident, said, "Everyday debris is dumped on the wetlands near the mangroves. Despite complaining many times, this hasn't stopped. Half the wetlands have been destroyed. On Sunday we shot videos of everything as proof, and complained to the Wetlands Committee. We gave them the videos and hope that they take action. They are yet to reply. This is a CRZ notified area in the latest Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) maps. There are umpteen records of birds such as flamingoes foraging, roosting in these wetlands by citizens as well as the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS)."

Another local, Yogesh Gadpal, 40, said, "Kharghar has gone from being one of the healthiest places to live in, to a gas chamber of poisonous gases coming from neighbouring Taloja. To add to this, people are destroying the wetlands." Wetlands Committee member Stalin Dayanand said, "We have a committee meeting on January 7 and will definitely discuss this issue then. We will check the situation and do the needful."

