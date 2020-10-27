Asked to return jewellery, man blackmails estranged wife with intimate photos

A 33-year-old woman from Naranpura, Ahmedabad, lodged a complaint against her husband for blackmailing her with photographs of their intimate moments. She is due to be legally separated from her husband.

As per a report on Ahmedabad Mirror, the FIR reveals that the complainant is a sales coordinator who married the accused in 2018. This was his second marriage.

Later, with her consent, the accused pawned 10 tola of his wife’s gold to start a travel business. He also took a loan of Rs.8.5 lakh in her name. In 2019, the accused told his wife that they can’t remain married because they belong from the same community.

He asked her to stay at her parents place but assured to bring her back after a few days. However, later, her belongings were dropped at her parents’ place and the accused made clear that he wants separation.

The complainant’s parents tried to reunite them but to no avail. Eventually, they decided to separate. She filed a case in family court saying that she will only separate from her husband if the gold and loan money he took from her is returned.

The complainant alleged that her estranged husband sent her photographs of their intimate moments and threatened to make them public if she does not withdraw her case.

