Asked to show curfew passes, armed men chop off cop's hand

The videograb shows an injured cop lying on the ground after being attacked by armed men

An officer's hand was chopped off with a sword and two other Punjab policemen injured on Sunday when a group of Nihangs attacked them after being asked to show curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala district, police said.

Seven people, including five attackers, were arrested hours later after an exchange of fire at a gurdwara where the group fled after the 6.15 am incident in Sanaur town. One of the arrested men suffered gunshot wounds, police said. A mandi official was also hurt earlier. A video clip on social media appears to show assistant sub inspector, Harjeet Singh seeking help. A man picks up the severed hand and gives it to the officer. He is then taken away from the scene on a two-wheeler.

The ASI was rushed to Rajindra Hospital nearby and then referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh where he was undergoing surgery, police said. The other injured policemen include Sadar Patiala's station house officer. With a lockdown in place to contain the spread of COVID-19, barricades were put up outside the wholesale market and entry restricted to those with curfew passes.

The Nihangs — members of a Sikh sect whose adherents carry traditional arms and wear blue robes — arrived in an SUV and were told to stop by mandi officials, police said. "They were asked to show passes. But they rammed the vehicle against the gate and the barricades," Patiala's senior superintendent of police, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said. The group then attacked the police personnel and fled to Gurdwara Khichri Sahib managed by them in Balbera village, around 25 km from Patiala city.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever