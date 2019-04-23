Assam: 68-year-old cancer patient Basir Ali casts vote

national

Basir Ali is on the last stage of cancer and might die within a short time, doctors have said this

Guwahati: A 68-year-old man, named Basir Ali, who is suffering from cancer, on Tuesday cast vote in Guwahati. Ali was accompanied by his childhood friend, Mukut Choudhary.

"Ali has come to set an example for the people to come out and exercise their power of vote. Doctors have advised him rest. However, he wanted to come here and vote. Ali is on the last stage of cancer and might die within a short time, doctors have said this. We have come here in a rickshaw," Choudhary said.

In Assam, 74 lakh voters are expected to decide the fate of 54 candidates in the third phase, which will cover Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri, and Kokrajhar parliamentary constituencies. In the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday (April 23), Assam and Bihar recorded 12.36 percent and 12.60 percent voter turnout followed by West Bengal (10.97 percent) till 9 am.

Tight security arrangements have been made across the four constituencies -- Dhubri, Kokrajhar (ST), Barpeta and Gauhati, to ensure smooth conduct of polling, he said. Altogether 200 companies of security forces, both central and state, have been deployed, along with a minimum of one constable in every polling station, Sahu said.

Patrolling along the Indo-Bangla border in Dhubri constituency, borders with neighbouring states, railway stations and other sensitive areas have been intensified, while strict monitoring of social media and cyber-related crimes is being done at the district level, police said

Polling is underway at 116 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and two Union Territories. The result will be announced on May 23.

