Assam Floods: Kaziranga National Park rescues rhino calf separated from mother

The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim with over 37 lakh people affected in 26 districts and 73 deaths being reported. About 85 per cent of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve remains submerged and 86 animals have died, including rhinos, deer, and wild boar.

Amid the chaos, a female rhino calf was rescued by Kaziranga National Park officials after it got separated from her mother during the flash floods. The rescue operation was jointly conducted by a team of officials from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) and the national park.

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reverse posted a video of the rescue operation on Twitter. The rhino calf got separated from her mother on July 14 amid the torrential rains and flash floods that battered the Agartoli range. Even as the calf was brought to the rescue centre and is being taken care of, officials tried looking for her mother but were not able to find her.

While sharing the video, the national park wrote on Twitter, "A female rhino calf was separated from her mother due to high flood in the Agartoli range yesterday. As we could not locate the mother, team CWRC along with @kaziranga_ staffs rescued it and currently under care at our rescue centre-CWRC."

A female rhino calf was separated from her mother due to high flood in the Agartoli range yesterday. As we could not locate the mother, team CWRC along with @kaziranga_ staffs rescued it and currently under care at our rescue centre-CWRC. @ParimalSuklaba1 @wti_org_India pic.twitter.com/LLPHrDPQ8Z — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 15, 2020

The national park has also been sharing updates about the calf’s health on Twitter. In a separate tweet, they said the calf is 'doing well'. "She is currently stable and under constant observation," they wrote.

Declaring that the calf’s mother 'moved on', Wildlife Trust India said the rhino will be hand raised and rehabilitated at the rescue centre.

The mom has moved on and the calf is separated. She will be hand raised and rehabilitated at the wildlife rescue centre #CWRC along with other rhinos that are undergoing rehabilitation. — Wildlife Trust India (@wti_org_india) July 16, 2020

While sharing updates about the rhino calf on Twitter, the Kaziranga National Park shared a picture of her at the rescue centre.

A female rhino calf which was rescued 2 days back is really doing well in our rescue centre CWRC.@ParimalSuklaba1 @RandeepHooda @SaikiaRohini @iam_Pirai @ritupabanborah pic.twitter.com/Qxf84HfXeR — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 16, 2020

The Kaziranga National Park was severely affected during the floods as 86 animals have died and 170 others have been rescued.

