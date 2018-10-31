Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi felicitates women organic farmers

national

Mukhi felicitated Nabanita Das and Deepika Rabha and said their activities have the potential to change the fate of organic farming in the state in a number of ways

Jagdish Mukhi

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Tuesday felicitated two women farmers for their inspiring role in organic farming and hoped their success stories would be replicated in other parts of the state. Mukhi felicitated Nabanita Das and Deepika Rabha and said their activities have the potential to change the fate of organic farming in the state in a number of ways.

At a function held in Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, Mukhi said the efforts of the two farmers will have a cascading effect that can help in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion of transforming Assam and other NE states into a hub of organic farming.

Assuring all help to the two farmers, he directed the agriculture department and other line departments to aid the duo's efforts in expanding the parameters of organic farming. Mukhi asked the two farmers to make use of government subsidies and replicate their agricultural practices in other parts of the state. Both the farmers had earlier been conferred with the national honour of 'Ideal Farmers' by the Centre.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever