Assembly elections: Populist schemes lead KCR to victory in Telangana

national

The TRS secured a two-thirds majority, winning 84 seats in the 119-member Assembly in a resounding endorsement of KCR's popularity

TRS party workers celebrate their victory in the Assembly elections, at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

A slew of populist schemes like Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme for farmers and social security pensions paid handsome dividends to TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, who led his party to a thumping victory in Telangana. The TRS secured a two-thirds majority, winning 84 seats in the 119-member Assembly in a resounding endorsement of KCR's popularity.

Rao's focus on agriculture, rolling out the Ryuthu Bandu investment support scheme for farmers that gave tillers Rs 8,000 per annum per acre and a Rs 5 lakh insurance cover for farmers consolidated his support base all over the state, especially in rural areas.

Ensuring 24-hour power supply for farmers and construction of double bedroom houses for the poor also proved a huge hit. Rao is also credited with ensuring peace in Hyderabad, which had been rocked by communal violence in the past. TRS leaders said the government's focus on development and welfare schemes led to the party's huge victory. "This was expected because the people have accepted the (welfare) schemes (initiated by the government)...the infrastructure that has been built....24-hour power supply and timely pensions...", TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha, A P Jithender Reddy said.

"The entire election was fought on Telangana sentiments again. He (KCR) made the election between him and Chandrababu Naidu", a TRS leader said, claiming that the Congress joining forces with TDP was a "political suicide".

Raja Lodh only BJP winner in Telangana

Firebrand leader Raja Singh Lodh will be the sole torch-bearer for the BJP in the Assembly as all other party candidates bit the dust in the December 7 Telangana polls. Singh, known in many quarters for his 'inflammatory' comments, and who has over 60 cases against him, mostly for 'hate speeches', retained his Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad. UP CM Yogi Adityanath had, in fact, campaigned for him in the segment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever