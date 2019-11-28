Astrologer predicts April collapse for newly formed MVA

While the near future may seem bright for the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress' newly formed Maha Vikas Aghadi, Vedic astrologer Sushil Chaturvedi, 75, has predicted that infighting in the period between February 7 and April 28 will lead to the coalition's collapse.

Chaturvedi based his prediction on the luck associated with the timing of Uddhav Thackeray's oath-taking ceremony on Thursday. "The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 6:40pm on November 28," he said, speaking with mid-day over the phone.

"At that time, the planetary configuration is not very encouraging for the coalition. The Taurus Ascendant is rising at the time. Also, Saturn, Venus and Moon are talking in the eighth house, which is the house of death. Furthermore, Mars and Mercury are in the sixth house, which is the house of enemies. This oath-taking ceremony basically falls at a time when the planets are sandwiched between Rahu and Ketu. This is a very bad time, indicating destruction of the coalition," Chaturvedi warned.

"The period from February 7 to April 28 is when most of the infighting between coalition parties will happen. It will be a very difficult time for the coalition's survival," he said. Chaturvedi predicted that the infighting among the parties will be the end of Sena and NCP in Maharashtra.

"They will lose most of their seats because of the actions they have taken to form the government," he said. When asked if there was a solution to this, he laughed and said, "(If I give the solution here) Then who is going to pay me my fees?"

