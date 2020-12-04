At 34, Chelsea's Olivier Giroud is oldest player to score hat-trick in CL

Olivier Giroud scored four goals as Chelsea romped to an impressive 4-0 victory at Sevilla on Wednesday to secure top spot in Champions League Group E. Giroud, 34, is the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the competition since Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas in 1965 for Real Madrid against Feyenoord.

"I didn't know until two years ago that you called it a perfect hat-trick, when I scored [a treble] against Dynamo in [the] Europa League, I said 'What do you mean?' It was good, I had good assists though," Giroud said. "I will try to carry on to finish the good job of the team and it's nice to be in the club history and we play football to mark our history, so I'm pleased to help the team to win and to score the four goals."

