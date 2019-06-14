At 64, Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan is the fittest; watch videos

bollywood

At 60 plus, the kind of stuff that Pinkie Roshan indulges in, including weight lifting and circuit training, makes her one of the fittest grandmothers of Bollywood

Pinkie Roshan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/pinkieroshan

Son Hrithik Roshan and daughter Sunaina Roshan may be mired in controversy but for Pinkie Roshan, it looks like exercise is the perfect way to reduce stress and get into shape. The star mum's Instagram account is filled with videos of her workouts. She looks extremely passionate about working out and hitting the gym the right way.

At 60 plus, the kind of stuff that she indulges in, including weight lifting and circuit training, makes her one of the fittest grandmothers of Bollywood. Talking about her son, Hrithik, he too is a fitness enthusiast and advocates heavy workouts and maintains a healthy lifestyle. The actor, who was last seen in Kaabil with Yami Gautam, will next be seen in Super 30.

Hrithik's film, Super 30 is based on the Indian mathematician, Anand Kumar from Bihar. The actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari maths teacher by hitting the right chords with the strong accent. A story of the triumph of the spirit, Hrithik will be portraying the role of a teacher with a de-glam look, which is winning appreciation from all across. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in the trailer which is being hailed as the "best trailer of the year". Super 30 will hit the theatres on July 12, 2019.

Apart from Super 30, Hrithik will also be seen in Yash Raj Films' Fighters with Tiger Shroff. The dashing pair will be seen together in a Siddharth Anand-directed venture. In a chat with mid-day, Tiger shared his experience of working with Hrithik. He said, "I have to be on my toes and give my best all the time because I am working with someone who is perfect in every facet. We have yet to shoot for the dance-off, which is going to be the toughest part."

Given their shared love for dance and fitness, fans have often drawn parallels between the two actors. However, Tiger Shroff asserts he is no match for Hrithik, who is his idol. "I don't think I can ever compete with him. It's like playing Mortal Combat — while one player ticks off all the boxes, the other player is someone like me, average. From action to dance, I have to match up to him, and that is the biggest challenge."

