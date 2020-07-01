At 893, new COVID cases in Mumbai showing signs of slowing

While the state reported 4,878 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, only 893 of them came in from Mumbai.

With 245 new deaths, Maharashtra's death toll now stands at 7,855 and in Mumbai, 93 COVID-19 deaths have been added to the tally.

Maharashtra's health department officials said that the city's COVID-19 tally now stands at 77,658 while Maharashtra's total count crossed 1.7 lakh on Tuesday

Currently, nearly 76,000 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the state and more than 50,000 of those cases are in Mumbai and Thane. Officials said that 1,951 patients were discharged after full recovery on Tuesday and the state's recovery rate dropped marginally to 52.02 per cent.

Among the 245 COVID-related deaths, state officials said that 95 of them occurred in the last 48 hours while the rest took place earlier and was added to the tally as part of the data reconciliation. The recent deaths include 36 from Mumbai, 13 from Aurangabad, 12 from Thane, six from Pune, five from Jalgaon, four from Kalyan-Dombivli, three each from Bhiwandi, Pimpri Chinchwad and Akola, two each from Vasai-Virar and Solapur and one each from Nashik, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Latur. The state's death rate currently stands at 4.49 per cent.

Civic officials said that while the average daily growth rate of the city remained at 1.69 per cent, the growth rate of T ward (Mulund) increased to 3.9 per cent and two other wards — R Central (Borivli) and S ward (Bhandup) — now have a growth rate higher than 2 per cent.

According to the civic body, the city's recovery rate is 57 per cent and it has a doubling rate period of 41 days. New cases continued to be reported at G north ward and while Dharavi had six new cases, Dadar recorded 22 and Mahim 16.

