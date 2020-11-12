At age 50, Phil Mickelson keen to roar like Tiger!

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson, 50, takes inspiration from Tiger Woods winning last year's Masters as the left-hander tries to become golf's oldest major champion. Ten years after the most recent of his three green jacket triumphs, Mickelson is counting on the forgiving nature of Augusta National to keep him competitive. "This course does not require you to be perfect. You can recover from certain mistakes as long as they are the correct mistakes. I like that you don't have to be perfect," he said. "There's something very spiritual about this place as a golfer, and to have won this tournament means a lot to me. I would love nothing more than to have an opportunity to be in contention and that's my goal."

Mickelson would be the oldest winner in majors history, eclipsing the mark set by Julius Boros, 48, at the 1968 PGA Championship and the Masters mark of 46 by Jack Nicklaus in 1986. Seeing rival Woods win last year's Masters at 43 after an epic comeback from back surgery shows Mickelson what's possible at Augusta.

"It was one of the greatest feats in the history of sports," Mickelson said. "I thought it was an incredible comeback knowing many of the challenges he has gone through. I was happy for him and also I think it provides a little bit of inspiration for a lot of us."

Mickelson has won two starts on the 50-and-over Champions Tour to build his confidence but struggled in PGA events other than a runner-up WGC Memphis effort and hasn't won a major since the 2013 British Open.

Woods eyes record sixth green jacket

Tiger Woods, still feeling the thrill of last year's Masters victory to complete an epic comeback, says he can contend again this week thanks to his knowledge of Augusta National. Woods, a 15-time major champion, seeks a sixth green jacket to match the all-time record of Jack Nicklaus. "Do I expect to contend? Yes I do," Woods said. "It can be done.

Having an understanding where to miss it and how to hit the shots around here, it helps. It gets a little more difficult as I've gotten older and I don't quite hit it as far. You see past champions...able to contend so late in their careers and hopefully I'll be able to be one of those guys."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever