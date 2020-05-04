'At least 200 stray dogs have died during lockdown'

Around 200 stray dogs have died in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai due to dehydration, insufficient food and nutrition since the beginning of the lockdown, an Andheri-based NGO, Save The Paws has said.

With stray dogs increasingly fighting each other over food, in one such incident, nine puppies died in MIDC area last week. The puppies were eating on the road and another stray dog bit them all and snatched the food. Seriously injured, the puppies later died.

Speaking to mid-day, Poonam Gidwani, founder of Save the Paws, said, "The lockdown's worst effect has been on the animals. They are not getting enough food."

Lakhs of stray cats and dogs, monkeys, birds, cows and other semi-domesticated animals in India depend on food waste from markets, restaurants and grocery shops. With COVID-19 having locked people inside their homes and several establishments shutting down, strays are having a hard time finding food.

Most of the updates about cats and dogs dying of starvation have come from Aarey Milk Colony and Film City.

Gidwani added, "We have received reports from Aarey about animals dying of starvation. The lockdown has also stopped incomes. As such, feeders of stray animals too are finding it hard to spend on these animals." The NGO visits locations to verify animal deaths and also facilitates disposing of their remains.

Save The Paws is being helped by the Reliance Foundation with food for stray cats and dogs, fodder for stray cattle and grain for birds.

Bollywood lends a hand

Celebrities like Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan and Preeti Simoes too are helping Save The Paws provide foods for stray animals. Every Sunday, Save The Paws supplies animal food enough for a week to feeders in Film City and Aarey. Simoes said, "My aim is that not a single animal should sleep hungry. Each animal should get sufficient food as they are part of our planet."

How you can help

"It is easy to help animals in your area. After every meal, if rice or roti is left, don't throw it away. Take the food in a sheet of newspaper and keep it by the roadside. Dogs, cats and other stray animals will eat it. Don't waste food," Gidwani said.

