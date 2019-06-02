At least 4 Naxals, 1 jawan killed in Jharkhand encounter

Updated: Jun 02, 2019, 09:09 IST | mid-day online desk

In an encounter with Naxals in Dumka district, one jawan has lost his life and four others have been injured

At least 4 Naxals, 1 jawan killed in Jharkhand encounter
Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Jharkhand: At least four Naxals and one security personnel were killed in an encounter which took place in Dumka area of Jharkhand on Sunday, police said. Speaking to ANI, Y S Ramesh, Superintendent of Police, said "In an encounter with Naxals in Dumka district, one jawan has lost his life and four others have been injured. According to our information, 4-5 Naxals have been shot."

A search operation was going on when Maoists opened fire on jawans around 3.30 AM, Superintendent of Police Y S Ramesh said. He said in the retaliatory action, at least five Maoists received bullets as they retreated into the forest. SSB jawan Niraj Chetri was killed while Rajesh Kumar Rai, Sonu Kumar, Satish Gujar and Karan Kumar were injured, he said. While Rai was airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, others were admitted to the Dumka Sadar Hospital, the police officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

jharkhandnational news

Kulgam encounter: 2 terrorists killed, 1 arrested

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK