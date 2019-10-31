Athiya Shetty: Nothing wrong in taking time off to better myself
Motichoor Chaknachoor stood a challenge for Athiya Shetty as she did a lot of workshops for her character in the film
Athiya Shetty says she took time off after her first two films to improve her craft, as she wants to be a part of movies that help her "break the mould" in Bollywood. Her latest film, Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui is something she believes "challenged her as an actor". "I worked on myself as an actor. I did a lot of workshops. There is nothing wrong in taking time off to better myself. In this industry, you can't decide what path you want to walk on. You can't plan things. I felt I need to prove myself to be here," says Shetty.
"I had a great time working on Hero [2015] and Mubarakan [2017] but somewhere I was not fulfilled as an actor. This film gave me the opportunity to work hard and break the mould, challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone." Shetty says she looks at competition as something that makes the job fun, but does not look at what others are doing. "If you concentrate on your work, your journey becomes easy. Everybody is struggling to do their best. Today, there are different platforms and hence, work for everyone."
She plays the role of a small-town woman in the romantic comedy, which required her to go through workshops to get the body language, diction and nuances right. "I speak Bundelkhandi in the film, so, I had to get the language and accent correct. I worked for four weeks to get everything right as it has to be authentic and in sync with the film."
The story revolves around a 36-year-old jobless man Pushpender (Siddiqui) trying to find a wife and Annie (Shetty), who is looking for a husband. But she wants to settle abroad after marriage. "I said no before I said yes because I did not know if I could pull it off," she said.
Who says Bollywood actresses can't be friends? Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and Tara Sutaria busted this myth, as they were spotted by the paparazzi dining together at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The evident smile on their faces suggested that the B-town's new besties were enjoying their time together. All Pics/Yogen Shah
For the dinner outing, Tara Sutaria wore a white, full-sleeved crop top, paired with light blue ripped jeans, while Atihya Shetty wore a white crop top coupled with a white overcoat. Spotted some similarities in the girls' outfit yet?
The two actresses are twinning from head-to-toe! The girls are certainly leaving us with some amazing friendship goals!
On the work front, Athiya who was launched by Salman Khan with Hero in 2015 and was later seen in the blockbuster comedy film Mubarakan. She will be seen next alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor.
Tara Sutaria made her grand entry in Bollywood through Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. The Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer opened up to mixed reviews from audience and critics and did decent business in box office
Before her film debut, Tara has tried her hand at acting with TV shows like Big Bada Boom and The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir. But it was Student of the Year 2 which brought the 23-year-old in spotlight.
How has life changed for her after her first film? "A lot has been changed in my life. Earlier, I was not used to so much media attention. Now I am getting attention from so many people. So, it's new for me, but I am loving it. It's fun and flattering to see so much love being showered. People's love will motivate me to do more hard work."
Tara will now be seen romancing with Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty in the Hindi remake of Telugu film RX 100. Tara will also making her singing debut in the movie, after leaving the makers impressed with her vocal skills
