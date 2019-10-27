Athiya Shetty rubbishes rumours of dad Suniel interfering in her film

In an odd turn of events, cinephiles woke up to reports of Suniel Shetty being served a notice for interfering in the filmmaking process of daughter Athiya Shetty's next, Motichoor Chaknachoor. However, the young actor rubbishes the claims, clarifying that the senior actor hasn't as much as seen the film.

"I don't know where the rumours started from. It is not true. He hasn't even seen the film, let alone interfering. He chose to remain silent on the matter because nothing ever happened. I do discuss my work with him, but the final call is always mine."

Even with four years behind her, Athiya has only featured in three films since her debut, Hero (2015). She attributes the limited work to the quality of projects that come her way. "After Mubarakan (2017), I wanted to do something that would break the mould. I wasn't getting the offers I wanted. When this came my way, I decided to take it up as a challenge. Also, the idea of working with Nawazuddin [Siddiqui] was exciting."

