Athiya Shetty: Want to protect the kids

In the wake of the spread of the Coronavirus, Save The Children India has put together a relief kit of essential groceries, medical supplies and direct cash transfers. Athiya Shetty, who along with her parents — Suniel and Mana — is working relentlessly towards reaching out to as many children as possible, tells us that even as the country's total cases stand at an alarming number, she stands firm on protecting kids.

"We aim to reach a total of 7,500 families, across Mumbai, Pune and New Delhi. Ever since the lockdown, we have been campaigning to raise funds to provide relief to the urban poor," says Shetty, who has garnered support for those struggling to survive. "Within Mumbai, we have provided kits to families staying in the areas of Naryalwadi, Gaondevi, Vakola, Samata Nagar, Kandivali, Sion, Dharavi, Bandra East, Ghatkopar and Kurla. In Pune, we have distributed relief kits in Pimpri, Chinchwad, Kasbapeth, Kondhwa and Warje Malvadi," says the actor adding that they have reached out to several areas in Delhi.

Shetty says that the confusing times can be daunting for children. "I want to protect kids who are vulnerable and without food on their plates." She explains their tryst of helping hearing-impaired children. "Kids, who have undergone cochlear implant surgeries, are running out of batteries for their hearing aids. The delay would affect their education and lifestyle."

