Attack on MLA's house in Manipur by unidentified miscreants

No injury has been reported in the incident on the Khurai MLA's residence

Imphal: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MLA L Sushindro was allegedly attacked by Unidentified miscreants at his the residence in Khurai Sajor Leikai area on Tinsid Road in Imphal East on Thursday.

In another horrific incident, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The victim's father registered a complaint with the police. A case of rape and murder has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against unknown persons.

According to News18, the victim's father alleged in his complaint that his daughter, who was sleeping outside her house, found missing in the middle of the night. Initially, he assumed that she must have gone to answer nature's call, the father did not immediately alert others but got worried when she did not return after a long time.

The father and other members of the victim's family began searching for her. They later discovered her body in an orchard. "Her head was badly crushed with bricks," he said.

Police officials familiar with the case claimed that the victim's naked body was found with injury marks around her neck and private parts. Based on the complaint, Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP) MP Verma said the culprit is at large and are trying to locate him. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report will be gathered.

(With inputs from ANI)

