Attacks on statues: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah warn of action

The attacks on statues snowballed into a major political storm on Wednesday when busts of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar in Meerut and Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Kolkata



DMK members, along with the members of various Tamil outfits, burn an effigy of BJP leader H Raja in Chennai

The attacks on statues snowballed into a major political storm on Wednesday when busts of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar in Meerut and Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Kolkata were damaged, forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah to speak tough against vandalism and warning the guilty of action.



Members of RSYF scuffle with cops during a protest in Chennai on Wednesday. Pics/AFP/PTI

Following the strong condemnation by BJP bigwigs and a massive political backlash in Tamil Nadu, state party leader H Raja expressed heartfelt regrets over his Facebook post suggesting removal of the statue of Dravidian icon Periyar E V Ramasamy. The BJP expelled a local functionary in Vellore district for damaging Periyar's statue. Amid fears of flare-up in political violence, the Home Ministry asked states to take strong action against culprits.