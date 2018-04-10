Attend a gig by Sufi and folk singer Mame Khan

Attend a gig where renowned Sufi and folk singer Mame Khan, who belongs to the Manganiyar community, will launch his new single, Jogiya

Sway to Sufi

Attend a gig where renowned Sufi and folk singer Mame Khan, who belongs to the Manganiyar community, will launch his new single, Jogiya. Khan will be performing with his band, called Rock ‘n’ Roots Project.

On: April 13, 9 pm

At: Fun Republic Social, off New Link Road, Andheri West.

Call: 60226044

Log on to: '400

String a bond

Though they make for an ideal musical combination, sitar and sarod duets have become a rarity in the city. Attend a gig with Lakshay and Aayush Mohan that remedies the situation.

On: April 15, 7.30 am

At: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.

Call: 26149546 cost '250

Listen to mad tunes

Imaad Shah aka Madboy takes over the console at a hotspot on SV Road. His set will consist of funk and disco tracks, apart from house music classic. Go there to let your hair down into the wee hours of the night.

On: April 12, 7.30 am

At: The Daily, SV Road, Bandra West

Call: 9920446633

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates