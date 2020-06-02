Atul Agnihotri: Wajid's love for Salman bhai was unconditional

The entire Khan parivaar shared a strong bond with Sajid-Wajid. His love for our family, particularly Salman [Khan] bhai, was unconditional. Many of Bhai's hit tracks were composed by them. To me, he was a friend first, a colleague later. Whenever we had to create an important song on a short notice, we could only think of them. Wajid could get things done quickly, without compromising on the quality of the creations.



Radhe is Wajid's last project

When I was making Hello [2008], we needed a special track for Bhai who was making a special appearance in the film. Asking Sajid-Wajid to compose the song was a no-brainer. The duo created it [Hello hello] so quickly. One can't even begin to imagine what Sajid is going through now. Whenever Sajid was stuck in the middle of a tune, Wajid used to help him, and vice versa. It was a great collaboration.



Atul Agnihotri

One could never tell that Wajid had health concerns because he always had a smile; he went through all his sufferings with a smile. He recently had a kidney transplant and was recovering. I regret not meeting him post the surgery, but who would have thought this would happen? He was also diabetic and his immune system had weakened. [Towards the end] he contracted COVID-19. It is tragic that he is gone at 42. To us, he is irreplaceable.

