Atul Agnihotri: Wajid's love for Salman bhai was unconditional
Whenever we had to create an important song on short notice, we could only think of them. Wajid could get things done quickly, without compromising on the quality of the creations.
The entire Khan parivaar shared a strong bond with Sajid-Wajid. His love for our family, particularly Salman [Khan] bhai, was unconditional. Many of Bhai's hit tracks were composed by them. To me, he was a friend first, a colleague later. Whenever we had to create an important song on a short notice, we could only think of them. Wajid could get things done quickly, without compromising on the quality of the creations.
Radhe is Wajid's last project
When I was making Hello [2008], we needed a special track for Bhai who was making a special appearance in the film. Asking Sajid-Wajid to compose the song was a no-brainer. The duo created it [Hello hello] so quickly. One can't even begin to imagine what Sajid is going through now. Whenever Sajid was stuck in the middle of a tune, Wajid used to help him, and vice versa. It was a great collaboration.
Atul Agnihotri
One could never tell that Wajid had health concerns because he always had a smile; he went through all his sufferings with a smile. He recently had a kidney transplant and was recovering. I regret not meeting him post the surgery, but who would have thought this would happen? He was also diabetic and his immune system had weakened. [Towards the end] he contracted COVID-19. It is tragic that he is gone at 42. To us, he is irreplaceable.
