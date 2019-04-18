Atul Khatri to talk about his family, his new dog at a new routine at Kurla Mall

things-to-do

Comedian Atul Khatri will keep his new stand-up routine close to home

Atul Khatri

Give yourself a pat on the back if you're reading this. For, according to comedian Atul Khatri, the habit of going through newspapers is fading away gradually. That's where he feels that stand-up comics need to step in. "Our primary job is to make people laugh. But through that, we also try to raise awareness about social issues, like student suicides and the pollution in Delhi.

This helps because what you must understand is that most of our fans are young, and don't read newspapers or watch TV. So, we try to reach out to them through such topics so that they also start thinking about these things," he says, ahead of a new routine that he will perform at a Kurla mall this weekend.

This routine, though, will be a largely personal one where Khatri will speak about his family, including his new dog, and daughters, and his school life. "The jokes are not going to be a repeat of whatever content I have online. This is a satire I have been working on for about six months, and it's going to be a fun show," the comedian signs off.

On April 20, 7.30 pm

At Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Road, Kurla West.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499 onwards

