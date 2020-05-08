Aurangabad train accident: Political leaders condemn 'shocking' incident on Twitter

The country woke to the news of migrant workers being mowed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad on the wee hours of Friday . The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh. They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who were killed in the Aurangabad train accident.

Prominent political leaders took to Twitter to express their shock and grief over the incident. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Praskash Javadekar, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis were among the political leaders who have condemned the accident on the micro-blogging site.

President Kovind said that he was saddened ‘beyond words’ after learning about the incident and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Saddened beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in the railway track accident near Aurangabad in Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 8, 2020

Prime Minister Modi tweeted expressing his anguish over the incident and said that all possible assistance is being provided.

Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his condolences to the deceased and said that he has called for an inquiry in the incident.

Here’s how many other leaders reacted to the incident.

Extremely saddened & shocked to know about the #Aurangabad rail accident where migrant labourers lost their lives.

My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 8, 2020

I am deeply distressed by the death of labourers in a rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 8, 2020

Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 8, 2020

It is most heart wrenching to know several migrant workers were crushed to death by a train in #Aurangabad. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this terrible time. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 8, 2020

I am struck by grief to hear of the horrific incident involving a goods train which ran over innocent migrants in #Aurangabad, Maharashtra. My deep condolences to the families of the deceased. May their souls rest in peace. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 8, 2020

Deeply saddened by the unfortunate train tragedy in Aurangabad. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.#Aurangabad — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) May 8, 2020

Pained beyond words at the loss of lives due to a rail accident in Maharashtra. I have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, concerned authorities in the central govt and railway administration to ensure all possible assistance. My condolences with the bereaved families. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 8, 2020

The incident left two workers injured whereas three others who were also part of the group survived as they were sleeping some distance away from rail tracks.

