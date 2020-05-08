Search

Aurangabad train accident: Political leaders condemn 'shocking' incident on Twitter

Updated: May 08, 2020, 12:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Prominent political leaders took to Twitter to express their shock and grief over the incident

Police officials examine the spot of the accident in Aurangabad. Picture/ANI-Twitter
The country woke to the news of migrant workers being mowed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad on the wee hours of Friday . The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh. They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO)  has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who were killed in the Aurangabad train accident.

Prominent political leaders took to Twitter to express their shock and grief over the incident. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Praskash Javadekar, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and  former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis were among the political leaders who have condemned the accident on the micro-blogging site.

President Kovind said that he was saddened ‘beyond words’ after learning about the incident and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted expressing his anguish over the incident and said that all possible assistance is being provided.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his condolences to the deceased and said that he has called for an inquiry in the incident.

Here’s how many other leaders reacted to the incident.

The incident left two workers injured whereas three others who were also part of the group survived as they were sleeping some distance away from rail tracks.

