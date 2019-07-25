hollywood

Austin Butler went all out and gushed about his lady love Vanessa Hudgens, giving major boyfriend goals

Venessa Hudgens and Austin Butler/picture courtesy: Austin Butler's Instagram account

For more than seven years now, Butler and Hudgens have graced countless red carpets together. Monday night's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' premiere proved no different for the pair, as Hudgens supported her long-time love's latest movie.

E! News caught up with Butler on the red carpet, where he didn't hold back from calling Hudgens as his one and only.

"It's hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me. I am so inspired by her every day and I just love her to my core," the 27-year-old actor told the outlet.

Swoon, much? Austin also praised his 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' co-stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, who he shared have long "guided" his acting career.

As for working with the ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, Butler said, "He's an absolute genius. There's no doubt about that. I've never seen anything like it. The improvisation onset and the ability to really roll with it. It's just remarkable how he works."

In the film, Butler portrays the real-life individual Tex Watson, a pivotal figure in criminal Charles Manson's Manson Family cult who remains incarcerated on seven first-degree murder convictions.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is set in the backdrop of 1969 Los Angeles, the film will feature DiCaprio and Pitt as fading TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively. The film follows them as they make their way through a changing film industry, and fight to reclaim their fame.

Apart from Butler, DiCaprio, Pitt, the film also stars Margot Robbie, late actor Luke Perry, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, and Kurt Russell. It is produced by Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman.

Perry, who will be last seen on the silver screen as Scott Lancer, a fictitious character in 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', passed away at the age of 52 on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke.

The film is slated to hit the theatres in India on August 15, this year.

