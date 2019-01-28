Australia thrash hapless Sri Lanka

cricket

Led by a brilliant display of fast bowling from Pat Cummins, the Australians dominated a Sri Lankan outfit that never came to terms with the pace and bounce of the Gabba wicket

Australia's player's Usman Khawaja (L), Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Burns (R) leave the field following Australia's victory during the third day the day-night Test cricket match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Gabba Cricket Ground in Brisbane on January 26, 2019. Pic/AFP

Brisbane: Australia thrashed a disappointing Sri Lanka by an innings and 40 runs in the first day-night Test in Brisbane on Saturday. Led by a brilliant display of fast bowling from Pat Cummins, the Australians dominated a Sri Lankan outfit that never came to terms with the pace and bounce of the Gabba wicket.

They made 144 in the first innings and just 139 in the second in reply to Australia's first innings total of 323. Cummins took a career-best 6-23 in the second innings and 10 for the match to lead the Australians to a win inside three days.

He was well-supported by debutant Jhye Richardson, who took 2-19 to go with the 3-26 he claimed in the first innings. After starting their second innings 179 runs behind, the Sri Lankans never looked like making Australia bat a second time when they slumped to 19 for three and 35 for four.

Cummins exploited the conditions to the full in a superb seven over spell to start the day's play. The 25-year-old, who dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne on the last ball of the day on Friday, took the first three Sri Lankan wickets to fall in Saturday's opening session.

