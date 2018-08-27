Australian cricketer Steven Smith's fiancee Dani Willis celebrates hens night with friends

cricket

Social media pictures of Dani Willis celebrating her hens do with Australian cricket WAGs at an upmarket eatery Chin Chin in Sydney confirm that the wedding is on

Steven Smith and Dani Willis

Rumours were rife that Australian cricketer Steven Smith's September wedding to Dani Willis had been cancelled following Australia's cheating saga in South Africa, which saw Smith stripped off his captaincy and banned from international and domestic cricket for a year.

Interestingly, Dani hadn't posted any pictures on her social media accounts which intensified rumours that the couple had called off the marriage. But social media pictures of Willis celebrating her hens do with Australian cricket WAGs at an upmarket eatery Chin Chin in Sydney confirm that the wedding is on.

Australian batsman Aaron Finch's wife Amy posted this picture (above) with other WAGS all dressed in white on Instagram and wrote: "Happy Hens @dani_willis." Meanwhile, Nic Maddinson's partner Bec posted a picture with Dani and wrote: "Happy hens @dani_willis #BrideTribe. Celebrating the future Mrs Smith."

