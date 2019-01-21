Australian Open: Angelique Kerber, Maria Sharapova make shock exits

Jan 21, 2019, 08:19 IST | AFP

The German Wimbledon champion was left stunned by American Danielle Collins who humiliated her 6-0, 6-2

Maria Sharapova (left) and Angelique Kerber. Pics/AFP

World No. 2 Angelique Kerber was sensationally bundled out of the Australian Open yesterday by a women playing the event for the first time, as Ashleigh Barty muscled past Maria Sharapova to make the quarter-finals.

The German Wimbledon champion was left stunned by American Danielle Collins who humiliated her 6-0, 6-2. Hometown hero Barty is also a surprise quarter-finalist after bringing Sharapova's drive to win a first Grand Slam since the 2014 French Open to a grinding halt 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. She will now meet Petra Kvitova, who beat unseeded American Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Unseeded Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova ground down American fifth seed Sloane Stephens to reach the quarter-finals in a late-night epic that ended in the early hours of Monday. The World No. 44 beat Stephens 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-3 to set up a last eight clash with another American, Collins.

