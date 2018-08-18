Australian teen breaches Apple's secure network

international

The Children's Court of Victoria was told the teenager broke into Apple's mainframe - a large, powerful data processing system - from his home in the suburbs of Melbourne and downloaded 90GB of secure files, The Age reported late yesterday

An international investigation has been launched into the incident

A schoolboy who "dreamed" of working for Apple hacked the firm's computer systems, Australian media has reported, although the tech giant said yesterday no customer data was compromised.

The Children's Court of Victoria was told the teenager broke into Apple's mainframe - a large, powerful data processing system - from his home in the suburbs of Melbourne and downloaded 90GB of secure files, The Age reported late yesterday.

The boy, then aged 16, accessed the system multiple times over a year as he was a fan of Apple and had "dreamed of" working for the US firm, the newspaper said. Apple said in a statement that its teams "discovered the unauthorised access, contained it, and reported the incident to law enforcement". The firm said that personal data of customers was not compromised. An investigation was launched involving the FBI and the Australian Federal Police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever