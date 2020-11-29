Auto driver offers to drop mentally ill woman home, rapes her

A 30-year-old woman suffering from mental illness was allegedly raped by an autorickshaw driver in Punjab's Ludhiana. According to police, the incident took place after the woman lost her way back home on November 23.

Also Read: Man sentenced to 10 years for raping mentally ill minor boy in Andheri

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused dropped the woman near Jalandhar Bypass a day later and fled. With the help of a Good Samaritan, the woman managed to contact her family and returned home, they informed the police on Saturday.

In his complaint, the victim's brother told the police that his sister had married a Daresi Road resident 10 years ago and had a nine-year-old son. He alleged that her sister was a victim of domestic violence and the abuse had led to mental illness.

After undergoing treatment and regaining fitness, the woman returned to her husband's house in October 2018. However, he sent her back in October 2019 and she resumed her psychiatric treatment. On November 23, the woman lost her way while returning home from a shrine.

Also Read: Neighbour lures mentally ill 12-year-old with food, rapes her

The next day, the family received a call that she was in Ganna village, Phillaur, 20 km away from Ludhiana. While the woman was brought home to safety the same day, the next day she revealed that on losing her way, she had reached near Chand Cinema.

There, a three-wheeler driver made her sit in his vehicle, offering to drop her home. But he took her to a room and raped her, a police officer said. On November 24, the accused dropped her near Jalandhar Bypass and drove away.

Sub-inspector Manju Bala, who is investigating the case said, "An FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the auto driver at the Division Number 4 police station. We are scanning CCTV cameras to trace the accused."

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news