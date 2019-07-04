Mumbai Crime: Man sentenced to 10 years for raping mentally ill minor boy in Andheri

crime

According to police, in 2015, the accused raped a 16-year-old boy inside his residence in Amboli. The accused, who resides in the same area, took advantage of the minor's mental illness and raped him

Picture of the accused

The special POCSO court announced 10 years of rigorous punishment to 55-year-old Sanjay Venu Kadam under section 377 (unnatural sex) and relevant sections POCSO act after the court found the accused guilty of raping a 16-year-old minor boy. The court has also ordered the accused to pay a fine of Rs 2,500 to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 6 months.

According to police, in 2015, the accused raped a 16-year-old boy inside his residence in Amboli. The accused, who resides in the same area, took advantage of the minor's mental illness and raped him inside the former's house. When the victim went back to his home he was shivering and felt unbearable pain, after which his family took him to a hospital.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Five convicted for raping mentally ill woman in Thane

"It was revealed that there was sexual exploitation due to unnatural sex and the minor boy was bleeding," said Parmeshwar Ganame of DN Nagar Police.

Later, the minor revealed to his family that the accused, who resides in the same area, took him to his home and sexually assaulted him. He also threatened him not to disclose it to anyone.

"Following a medical report, the case was registered under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of POCSO act."

Also Read: Mentally ill man slits wife and 8-year-old son's throats over family dispute

"The next day, the accused was arrested from his residence and he confessed to his crime. This was a heinous crime against the child after which we made a strong water right case against the accused in order to get his conviction. In the past four years, we have also ensured that he never gets bail," Ganme added.

The DN Nagar Police thoroughly investigated the matter and a total of 11 witnesses' statements were also recorded. The investigating officers, PI Aanand Jadhav, PSI Sandhya Teli, API Anand Gavde and Constable Shivaji Shinde played a vital role to make a water right case against the accused who is now sentenced for 10 years rigorous punishment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates