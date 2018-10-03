Mentally ill man slits wife and 8-year-old son's throats over family dispute

crime

During the investigation, it was found that Suresh was suffering from some mental illness and he was also upset over some family dispute

Representational Picture

A mentally disturbed man allegedly killed his wife and an eight-year-old son over a family dispute and attempted suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, the police said on Tuesday. Suresh Meghwal (38), who works as a mason, was arrested and the police also found a sword and a stone cutter from the crime spot, ADCP (east) Anant Kumar said.



The accused used to live with his wife, son, brother and mother in Nandari which comes under the jurisdiction of the Banar police station in Jodhpur. "On Tuesday morning, the accused person's brother informed the police about the incident. He said the bodies of Teeja Devi (33) and her son Vikram were lying in a pool of blood in a room," Kumar said.



During the investigation, it was found that Suresh was suffering from some mental illness and he was also upset over some family dispute, the ADCP said. On Monday night, he had an argument with his wife. Around midnight, he slit his wife and son's throats using a stone cutter while they were sleeping, Kumar said.



After killing them, Suresh attempted suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan but he could not gather the courage to take his life, Kumar added.

In another incident, a married woman along with her boyfriend was arrested for allegedly killing a man who was pursuing her even after they had a break-up. In the horrific case, the accused was identified as Anita (28a ), resident of Uttam Nagar and Karan (27), a resident of Bharat Vihar, Delhi. On Friday morning, the body of Rajaram (30), a resident of Bharat Vihar, who used to work at a garments export shop at Dabri, was found. During the investigation of the case, police looked at the CCTV footage of the area and analysed the mobile number call details of the deceased. On the basis of analysis of calls, the accused duo were caught.

