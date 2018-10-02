Married woman kills her ex-lover with boyfriend's help

crime

A married woman along with her boyfriend was arrested for allegedly killing a man who was pursuing her even after they had a break-up, police said Monday.

The accused were identified as Anita (28), resident of Uttam Nagar and Karan (27), resident of Bharat Vihar, Delhi. On Friday morning, the body of Rajaram (30), a resident of Bharat Vihar, who used to work at a garments export shop at Dabri, was found. During investigation, the police scrutinised CCTV cameras around the spot and analyzed the mobile number call details of the deceased. On the basis of analysis of calls, the accused duo was nabbed.

"During interrogation, Anita revealed that she met Rajaram two-and-a-half-year-ago in a garment shop where they worked and got into a relationship with him. Around one-and-a-half-years-ago, both Anita and Rajaram left the job and Anita started working in a garment showroom, Radisson Blu Hotel, Sector-13, Dwarka," said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

While working in the Dwarka hotel, she came in contact with Karan who also worked there and got attracted to him and started avoiding Rajaram, he said. As Rajaram wanted to continue the relationship, Anita planned to eliminate him. She also revealed that Karan gave her a SIM which she used to communicate with him and Rajaram only, the DCP said.

"She hatched a conspiracy with Karan and called Rajaram to the park adjacent to Radisson Hotel. When Rajaram reached the park, Karan started hitting him from back of his head and Anita slit his throat with shaving blade," the DCP added.

