Auto strike called off after CM Devendra Fadnavis intervenes

Union leader Shashank Sharad Rao said he got a message from the chief minister's office about the meeting at 3 pm

The auto strike has been called off following intervention by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has called a meeting between striking union leaders and Transport Minister Diwakar Raote.

Confirming this to Mid-Day union leader Shashank Sharad Rao said he got a message from the chief minister's office about the meeting at 3 pm.

Earlier, Rao told mid-day at 7 pm that the strike was on in Maharashtra except for Thane because the trade unions affiliated to the Shiv Sena, which have a stronghold there, have not decided to join us. "It is their wish that they want to toe the party line, but the strike is on," he said.

The major demands include shutting down services like Ola and Uber, curbing the illegal auto menace, implementation of the Hakim Committee report, stricter control over the issuance of permits and setting up a welfare board for auto drivers that can give them facilities like Provident Fund and Employees State Insurance etc.

Besides, the union has also demanded to curb Ola, Uber or other app-based cab service and a minimum hike of Rs 4 to Rs 6 per km till June 30, currently, the minimum fare is Rs 18. They said the demands are as per the one-man state government appointed Hakim committee report.

"We had a meeting of state-wide auto representatives on June 9 and after deliberations drew up a list of demands approaching the government asking them to consider it in a month. The government has not acted for a month despite giving them notice," Rao told mid-day.

Autorickshaw drivers in Maharashtra have slapped a day's notice on the state government warning to go an indefinite strike from July 9 if the state government does not yield to their demands and call a meeting to discuss their long-pending issues by Monday. The major demands include shutting down services like Ola and Uber, curbing the illegal auto menace, implementation of the Hakim Committee report, stricter control over the issuance of permits and setting up a welfare board for auto drivers that can give them facilities like Provident Fund and Employees State Insurance.

