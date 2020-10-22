Avengers assemble to defend Chris Pratt

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stars Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana have rallied in support of co-star Chris Pratt who was dubbed "the worst Chris" on Twitter. A user started a poll on a website, asking people to choose the "worst Chris" from all the Chrises of Hollywood — Chris Pine, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt. Those who took part in the poll started trolling Pratt for his involvement in a conservative church, which was described as "infamously anti-LGBTQ" by actor Ellen Page a few years ago.

Defending his co-star, Downey Jr asked Pratt's detractors to look at their own lives before commenting on him. "What a world. The 'sinless' are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt. A real Christian who lives by principle has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude." Downey Jr wrote in a post on Instagram alongside a photo of his with Pratt. "If you take issue with Chris, I've got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your own defects of character, work on them, then celebrate your humanness. @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback (sic)," Downey Jr added.



Chris Pratt

Ruffalo urged Pratt's critics to leave him alone and refocus on the presidential election due on November 3. "You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. This is a distraction. Let's keep our eyes on the prize, friend," he wrote.

Saldana also tweeted in defence of the actor. "No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it Tupac."

