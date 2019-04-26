Avengers: Endgame Box Office Prediction: Will the film open at Rs 50 crore in India?

hollywood

Trade pundits peg the first day collections of Avengers: Endgame at a whopping Rs 50 crore at the Box Office in India

Avengers: Endgame

It sold a record one million tickets within 24 hours when the online advance booking opened in India last Saturday - a fitting precursor of the storm that is to unleash at the box office today. Marvel's latest superhero movie Avengers: Endgame arrives amidst sky-high expectations, with several multiplexes across the country arranging 24x7 screenings to cash in on the hype. With the Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson starrer slated to hit approximately 2,600 screens in India, trade pundits have pegged the first day collections at a staggering Rs 50 crore.

Even as the final chapter of the Infinity series was leaked online yesterday, trade expert Girish Wankhede says it will barely affect the collections. "Marvel fans are loyal, and the leak won't create any dent. After the Baahubali series, this is the only film that has created so much anticipation. Every show over the next three days is house-full. Collections of Rs 50 crore on day one is easily achievable; it can even go beyond that. Indian movies should take a cue from this; it took a Hollywood film to start the practice of running a movie 24x7."

Interestingly, its prequel, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) currently holds the record for the highest opening weekend (Rs 94.3 crore) for a Hollywood film in India. It had reportedly ended its run at Rs 228 crore. The latest offering is expected to leave the 2018 outing far behind. Trade analyst Amod Mehra says, "Avengers: Endgame is a festival in itself and is bigger than any Khan release. It will shatter all box-office records and has the advantage of releasing during the summer holidays."

Avengers: Endgame in numbers

- Theatres screening the film - 2,600

- Tickets sold on first day of advance booking - 1 million

- Estimated first weekend collection - Rs 120 crore

