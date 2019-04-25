Avengers Endgame release: A look at how Avengers films fared at the Indian box office

hollywood

The much-awaited and final instalment in the Avengers franchise, Avengers: Endgame, releases on April 26, so let's take a look at how the first three parts did at the Indian box office

Everybody knows the big 'end' to the Avengers franchise is coming up fast and everyone's excited about it. There's going to be a lot of cheering, laughing, and shedding of tears while watching our favourite superheroes on screen together for one last time in Avengers: Endgame. Endgame might just become the highest grossing Hollywood film in India this year, and break the record of its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War.

From the way the advance sale of Endgame tickets even crashed booking websites and apps, you just know that it's going to be a rollercoaster ride. Here's a look at the previous three instalments in the Avengers franchise, and how they fared at the Indian box office.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War was a humongous hit in India. Just like Endgame, Infinity War advance tickets were sold out within minutes. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Infinity War took the box office by storm, becoming the highest grossing Hollywood film in India in 2018. Avengers: Infinity War had collected close to Rs 94.3 crore in net box office collections in the first weekend itself. Only the Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmaavat, which had released in January, remained ahead of the superhero film that year. The net box office collection of the film in India in only 13 days was approximately Rs 200.36 crore, according to a timesnownews.com box office report.

Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015)

While the second instalment, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, didn't do quite as brilliantly as Infinity War, it still managed to rake in the moolah. Age Of Ultron collected approximately Rs 10.85 crore on its opening day, April 24, 2015. The film had released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, along with its English version. Avengers: Age of Ultron managed to collect Rs 36 crore net at the Indian box office in its first weekend. The total box office collection of Age Of Ultron was approximately Rs 76.48 crore.

The Avengers (2012)

The very first Avengers movie was very well-liked by audiences around the world. India, too, accepted the superhero movie in the first go itself, and soon, the franchise garnered a cult following in the country. The Avengers, which released in 2012, was received with open arms. The first instalment collected around Rs 3.5 crore on the first day. The Avengers earned over Rs 46 crore net in its fourth-week run and approximately a total of Rs 69 crore at the Indian box office.

How do you think will Avengers: Endgame fare in India? Emotions are running high at the moment where the superhero flick is concerned and tickets have already been sold like hot cakes. Endgame might just be the highest grossing Hollywood film of all time!

