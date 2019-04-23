Box Office report: Avengers: Endgame sells 1 million advance tickets in India

hollywood

BookMyShow has witnessed a record advance ticket sale with one million tickets sold in just over a day for Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame movie poster

Even before the final chapter in the Marvel Studios' Super Hero franchise Avengers hits cinemas this weekend, the film is smashing records, in true Hulk-style. BookMyShow has witnessed a record advance ticket sale with 1 million tickets sold in just over a day. With this, Avengers: Endgame becomes the fastest film to have sold a million advance tickets on BookMyShow.

Fans are doing #WhateverItTakes to get their hands on the tickets, as BookMyShow witnessed a peak of 18 tickets per second, even before the film releases in cinemas on April 26.

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the latest after Captain Marvel, which released last month. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson, amongst others, the film is the answer to every fan's question - what happens next?

Speaking about the audience reception, Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, "With just a few days left for Avengers: Endgame to hit the screens – the excitement around it is palpable. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a massive fan following across the world and over the years, has emerged as one of the most followed movie franchises in India as well. The prequel - Avengers: Infinity War broke all records and saw the biggest worldwide opening of all times. The concluding part in the franchise - Avengers: Endgame - is creating waves on BookMyShow before its release, with over a million tickets already sold, and we expect the film to break more records as cinemas continue to open the advance bookings."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday: "'Avengers: Endgame' advance booking is unheard of, unimaginable and unprecedented. Much better than several Hindi biggies that opened in 2018 and 2019."

The interest has been more in metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Rahul Kadbet, Vice President Programming, Carnival Cinemas, told IANS: "Around 2.25 lakh tickets have been sold which is about 74 per cent of the capacity for weekend. We have 1000+ shows per day for the movie in over 100 cities. Maximum tickets were sold in Delhi/NCR and Mumbai."

The rush for tickets for the film, which will show supervillain Thanos engaging in an epic battle with superheroes like Iron Man, Thor and Captain America, was anticipated.

Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer, INOX Leisure Ltd. said: "As anticipated, across the country, the shows of 'Avengers: Endgame' are almost sold out in a very short time. The first day advance sales have been unprecedented."

The craze for the film has also made some fly to different cities.

Imphal-based engineer Sanjay Nongmaithem told IANS: "I have been following the series since its beginning in 2008 with 'Iron Man' so, I want to see how it culminates. My eight-year-old daughter, Gracy, is also a fan of the Avengers. In Manipur, our theatres don't screen Bollywood or Hollywood films so we are left with no choice but to fly to Guwahati, which is nearby."

"Avengers: Endgame is not just a movie, it’s an epic culmination of a decade long journey which the fans have taken with us across 22 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The phenomenal interest shown by audiences across the country, is testament of how this is one of the most anticipated movie for the fans and we can’t wait for them to watch it. Partnering with BookMyShow has enabled us to reach out to cinema-lovers across the country with their incisive data and analytics gathered from millions of its users," said Bikram Duggal, Head - Studio Entertainment, Disney India.

One Twitter also posted a request on Twitter to the film's directors -- the Russo Brothers. "I am from India and a huge Marvel fan. In Silchar, Assam, there are two movie halls but none are screening 'Avengers...'. Help us."

