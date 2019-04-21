Avengers: Endgame tickets sold out in minutes, Twitter goes into overdrive

hollywood

Avengers: Endgame has taken India by storm. Tickets to the much-awaited superhero flick are already sold out

Avengers: Endgame poster

The much-awaited Avengers: Endgame is all set to hit theatres on April 26 and the world can barely wait. The fourth, and final, instalment in the Avengers franchise is expected to be bigger and so much better than any Marvel movie ever. The film is also supposed to be the longest Marvel movie ever at three hours.

Advance booking for Avengers: Endgame has started in India and looks like the tickets are sold out or difficult to obtain. So much so that ticket booking apps and websites crashed with all the bookings that seemed to happen simultaneously.

Avengers: Infinity War had also seen a humongous advance booking trend, becoming the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. Avengers: Endgame seems to be heading towards the same destination.

The Twitterati seemed to be either delighted to have scored tickets, stunned and amused that something like this can actually happen. Check out some of the funniest reactions:

Bought my life's most expensive movie ticket for Avengers Endgame.. — Agnimitra Sharma (@AgniOnFire) April 21, 2019

Avengers: Endgame tickets sold out faster than Tatkal Tickets ð®

What a hype ð#AvengersEndgame — Gaurav Rai (@Gaurav_Rai_) April 21, 2019

Avengers hype is unreal. Tickets are selling like hot cakes. — Rohit (@iamFayezur) April 21, 2019

The amount of effort we put into booking tickets for #AvengersEndgame was a lot more than what #Avengers are doing to defeat Thanos..ðð — Rishi Thakker (@WatashiWaSugoyy) April 21, 2019

Most of the shows in theatres across India are running houseful and the shows that yet have a few seats left are difficult to book because of several people trying to get them at the same time. More than 75 per cent of the shows are sold out for the opening day, and the weekend is filling fast.

Avengers: Endgame promises to be a wild ride indeed!

Watch the Avengers: Endgame trailer here:

