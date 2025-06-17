Notably, Harshit Rana made his international debut during India’s tour of Australia last year and has since played two Test matches, five One-Day Internationals, and a solitary T20I

Harshit Rana (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Ind vs Eng Test series: India take the rail route to Leeds, Harshit Rana called up as bowling cover x 00:00

Pacer Harshit Rana has been drafted into India’s Test squad as a backup option and accompanied the rest of the contingent to Leeds via train, where preparations are underway for the highly anticipated series opener against England.

Rana, who recently featured in the India A vs England Lions unofficial Test in Canterbury, had not been named in the original 18-member squad for the England series. However, following his recent performances and with an eye on potential injury concerns, the 23-year-old right-arm quick from Delhi has now been brought in as a precautionary measure.

A BCCI official confirmed Rana’s inclusion, stating, “He has been added as cover and arrived in Leeds with the team today.”

Notably, Rana made his international debut during India’s tour of Australia last year and has since played two Test matches, five One-Day Internationals, and a solitary T20I. Despite his limited appearances, he remains one of the promising fast-bowling talents in India's growing pace arsenal.

Rana was spotted alongside senior squad members as they disembarked at Leeds train station, having travelled together from London. The Indian team opted for train travel as they shifted base for the opening Test, which begins at Headingley on June 20.

Ahead of the five-match Test series, India had only one official warm-up fixture, an intra-squad game played against India A in Beckenham. This match served as a valuable opportunity for players to get acclimatized to English conditions.

Several members of the senior squad, including KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Dhruv Jurel, and Nitish Reddy, had initially travelled to the UK as part of the India A setup. Their early arrival ensured they received much-needed match practice, contributing both with the bat and ball in competitive conditions.

As India prepares to begin their red-ball campaign under new Test captain Shubman Gill, the inclusion of Harshit Rana adds depth and flexibility to the pace attack. With English weather often dictating selection and workload management a key factor, Rana’s presence could prove crucial over the course of the demanding five-match series.

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana