Yashasvi Jaiswal

India Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, 23, who represented Mumbai in 36 first-class games, 33 List A matches and 107 T20s, will now represent Goa in the 2025-26 domestic season. Mumbai Chief Selector Sanjay Patil and Mumbai Cricket Association Secretary Abhay Hadap reckoned that Mumbai have enough talent to replace Jaiswal.

“I welcome his [Jaiswal] decision and I am happy that he has decided to leave Mumbai. All the best to him. There is immense talent in Mumbai and if such seniors take similar decisions, it will create opportunities for promising youngsters,” Patil told mid-day on Wednesday.

Mumbai’s Yashasvi Jaiswal during his last Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir at the MCA-BKC ground in January. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Jaiswal made his first-class debut against Chhattisgarh (20 and 0 not out) at the Wankhede Stadium in 2018-19. The left-hander scored 3,712 first-class runs including 13 centuries during his Mumbai stint. His last outing for Mumbai was against Jammu & Kashmir last January in which he scored four and 26. Mumbai lost the game by five wickets at the MCA-BKC ground.

“In his email he said I want to play for Goa Cricket Association in domestic cricket. We have given him the NOC,” MCA secretary Hadap told mid-day on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh-born Jaiswal plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and has played all his age group cricket for Mumbai.

Sanjay Patil and Abhay Hadap

When asked to react to Jaiswal’s decision to leave Mumbai, Hadap said: “It’s not shocking, but it’s surprising. We have good cricketers to replace him. We may get a much more talented cricketer than him.” Meanwhile, GCA secretary Rohan Dessai, who was unanimously elected as BCCI’s new joint secretary last month, wants to utilise Jaiswal’s presence to improve Goa cricket.

“Jaiswal is a current India Test cricketer and his presence in the Goa side will help the team as well as our local cricket. Though India will be playing in Australia [ODIs and T20Is in October and November], we will check his availability for the upcoming domestic season,” said Dessai, who dismissed talk of any other Mumbai player joining Goa.