Breaking News
Motorists raising hell on yet-to-open stretch of Samruddhi Highway
Mumbai’s new elevated nature trail opens at Kamala Nehru Park in Malabar Hill
Mumbai: BMC to use mobile pumps for flood management
Mumbai: Churchgate-end foot overbridge at Mahim station thrown open
Maharashtra schools to stay open only in morning shifts amid heatwave
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rohit Sharmas towering six off Harshit Rana leaves Wankhede roaring WATCH

Rohit Sharma’s towering six off Harshit Rana leaves Wankhede roaring: WATCH

Updated on: 31 March,2025 10:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chasing a modest target of 117, MI openers Sharma and Ryan Rickelton looked determined to finish the job swiftly

Rohit Sharma’s towering six off Harshit Rana leaves Wankhede roaring: WATCH

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Rohit Sharma’s towering six off Harshit Rana leaves Wankhede roaring: WATCH
x
00:00

Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma once again showcased his effortless power when he took on Harshit Rana with supreme ease during the ongoing IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede on Monday. Sharma launched his Indian teammate for a massive six, leaving both the pacer and fans stunned.


Chasing a modest target of 117, MI openers Sharma and Ryan Rickelton looked determined to finish the job swiftly. KKR’s Harshit Rana overstepped, handing the India captain a free hit. Standing tall, Sharma timed the ball to perfection, sending it soaring over the long-off boundary for a colossal six. He didn’t muscle the shot but relied on sheer timing, making the stroke look effortless. The KKR bowler was left bewildered as the ball sailed deep into the stands.



However, despite his authoritative start, Sharma’s struggles with the bat continued. Just when it seemed he was settling in, KKR all-rounder Andre Russell dismissed him for a mere 13 runs in the final over of the powerplay. This dismissal added to Sharma’s string of low scores in the tournament, further highlighting his inconsistent form.

Sharma’s lean patch in IPL 2025

Sharma’s recent outings in IPL 2025 have been far from ideal. His last three scores read 0, 18, and 13. Coming into the tournament fresh off a crucial half-century in the Champions Trophy final, Sharma was expected to carry his form into the IPL. However, he has managed to accumulate only 33 runs in three innings, averaging a disappointing 11.

While Sharma’s form remains a concern for MI, it is unlikely to impact their dominance in this game. The chase has been smooth sailing for the five-time champions, with Rickelton and the middle order ensuring a steady approach. At the eight-over mark, MI had already raced to 70 runs, leaving them just 47 runs away from victory.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai indians kolkata knight riders IPL IPL 2025 cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK