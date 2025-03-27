Rohit Sharma to miss England series? Report reveals stunning reason

Besides the Australia series, India lost all six Test matches including the whitewash at home by New Zealand

The sustained poor form of India’s Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma hurt India’s chances more than ever as India suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series Down Under earlier this year. Besides the Australia series, India lost all six Test matches including the whitewash at home by New Zealand in 2024.

Sharma has managed to score only 31 runs across three Test matches. More recently, he went on to drop himself for the Sydney Test and finished the Australia series with 190 runs in nine innings. In fact, across his last three Test series, Sharma has averaged 10.50, 15.16 and 6.20.

Amid the slump in form, India Today has reported that the 37-year-old may opt out of the upcoming Test series against England. "Rohit Sharma is likely to opt out of the Indian cricket team's upcoming Test series against England due to his dismal run of form in red-ball cricket. The report claimed that sources have confirmed that the Indian cricket team captain has already taken the decision," read the report. It also added that batting stalwart Virat Kohli will be part of the squad for the away series starting in June.

India are slated to begin their England series with the first Test at Headingley on June 20, as they will attempt to win the first away series since 2007.

"The first four-day match will be hosted at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in Canterbury from May 30. The second match is scheduled to begin a week later on June 6 at the County Ground in Northampton," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

Sharma returned on a high note in the 2025 Champions Trophy, leading India to a four-wicket win over New Zealand. It remains to be seen if star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is made the captain for the series, having been out of action of late due to stiff back during the fifth Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The squad announcement is expected to happen towards the business end of the ongoing IPL 2025.