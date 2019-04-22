Avengers: These five couples set all new relationship goals

hollywood

Be it Hulk and Black Widow, or Black Panther and Nakia, the Avengers sure know how to keep love alive. Here are five Avenger couples that we heart with all our heart

Iron Man with Pepper Potts; Captain America with Sharon Carter

The Avengers know how to put up a good fight, but they also know how to love. They can kill for love and die for love (sometimes choose love over defeating a mad villain, but we'll let that go, for now, Star-Lord). The Avengers movies are filled with light moments where our superheroes can be seen pulling each other's legs, getting emotional, and sometimes, falling in love. And those moments are what make them human, too. Here are five superhero-superhero, superhero-civilian couples from the Avengers franchise that we've grown to love. All pictures/YouTube

Iron Man and Pepper Potts

Tony Stark, aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), make for a stunning couple, don't they? And their friendly banter is something to look forward to too. Having started as Tony Stark's loyal assistant, Potts slowly climbed the ranks to become the powerhouse CEO of Stark Industries, and someone Iron Man could always count on.

Black Panther and Nakia

T'Challa, aka Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), may have broken off, but at the end of the Black Panther movie, they did kiss and make up. This gives us hope that maybe, just maybe, the couple will pick up where they left off and get together once again, possibly in Avengers: Endgame? Well, that also means bringing Black Panther back from a state of disintegration, but one can always hope.

Captain America and Sharon Carter

Everybody knows Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans), had been secretly pining after Peggy Carter for the longest time. And now, after Captain America: Civil War, there seems hope that he might find love after all. And, that too, with Peggy's niece Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) a secret agent. Destiny works in mysterious ways! We'd love to see Sharon making an appearance in Avengers: Endgame somehow. We all want to see Captain America happy, right?

Vision and Scarlet Witch

An unlikely romance started brewing between these two in Captain America: Civil War, which we saw continuing in Avengers: Infinity War. Vision (Paul Bettany) is an alien-artificial intelligence while Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), can control minds. The pairing between them is fantastical, whimsical, and everything that a superhero-superhero romance should be.

Hulk and Black Widow

We can never get tired of Black Widow crooning, "Hey big guy, sun's getting real low" to get the Hulk to calm down. Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and the Hulk, aka Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), bring to mind a passion that can either save them or ruin them. But hey, the couple decided to run with it and we hope they remember this in Avengers: Endgame and start running together into the sunset!

