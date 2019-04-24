Critics review Avengers: Endgame, say it's 'everything you want it to be and more'

hollywood

The world premiere of Avengers: Endgame took place in Los Angeles and the movie has got glowing feedback from first reviewers. Here's a round-up of some of the reviews

The Avengers

The world premiere of Avengers: Endgame was held in Los Angeles yesterday and the first reviews are in. From what the critics have said, the superhero flick is an emotional, exciting, gratifying experience. Releasing worldwide on April 26, Avengers: Endgame is thought to be the culmination of all of the 22 Marvel films over the years.

Erik Davis of Fandango took to Twitter to share his reaction upon watching Avengers: Endgame. He wrote: "Not going to spoil anything at all, but I will say I laughed, I cried, I cried, I cheered, I laughed, I cried again and then the entire audience gave it a massive standing ovation. And then I cried again. Be ready, kids. Be. Ready. #AvengersEndgame"

Not going to spoil anything at all, but I will say I laughed, I cried, I cried, I cheered, I laughed, I cried again and then the entire audience gave it a massive standing ovation. And then I cried again. Be ready, kids. Be. Ready.#AvengersEndgame — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 23, 2019

Brandon Davis of Comicbook.com reviewed the films as, "The final movie in Marvel's Infinity Saga is a masterpiece. It's an absolute spectacle which needs to be watched on the biggest screen possible. It's a love letter to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, I'd argue that Avengers: Endgame is the film event of our lifetime and lives up to every bit of global hype it has garnered. It is setting a new standard and raising the bar for event films and likely will not be matched in this generation of filmmaking."

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo loved the film too. Taking a light-hearted dig at the film's length, he tweeted:

The best part of seeing #AvengersEndgame two days in a row? Seeing #AvengersEndgame two days in a row.



The second best part is going back to drinking liquids like a human again. I may be dehydrated, but I didn’t miss a second either time. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 24, 2019

The New York Times' A.O. Scott wrote, "The Russos do provide the sense of an ending, a chance to appreciate what has been done before the timelines reset and we all get back to work. The story allows for some greatest-hits nostalgic flourishes, and the denouement is like the encore at the big concert when all the musicians come out and link arms and sing something like 'Will the Circle Be Unbroken.' You didn't think it would get to you, but it does."

Eric Eisenberg of CinemaBlend tweeted:

This can't be understated: #AvengersEndgame is everything you want it to be and more. I am absolutely floored. A perfect reflection on the last 11 years that pays off everything in the best way possible. Without question my new favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/5LvFw9UEBQ — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) April 23, 2019

Perri Nemiroff of Collider wrote:

2nd viewing of #AvengersEndgame didn’t just tip the scale - it Hulk smashed it into LOVE IT zone. Played nearly seamlessly this time. Glad I got the chance to soak in those performances - they really push the material to another level. And yes, THAT shot is still my favorite. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 24, 2019

Wow, looks like critics have got quite a lot of feels right now. Better pack some tissues in case some dust gets in your eyes while watching the movie, if you know what we mean.

Watch the trailer of Avengers: Endgame here:

Also read: Avengers: Endgame to end with a bang; initial reviewers call it greatest superhero movie

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates