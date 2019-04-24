Avengers: Endgame to end with a bang; initial reviewers call it greatest superhero movie

hollywood

Rotten Tomatoes call it an exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful. Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic Infinity Saga

The Avengers are here for one final showdown! The most-awaited film of the year 'Avengers: Endgame' is just three days away from hitting the theatres and while fans can't wait to watch the movie, every piece of news about the film is keeping them on their toes.

Amidst all the excitement and hype, the ensemble cast arrived for the world premiere of the film. Several stars from the highly-anticipated film made their appearances at the premiere being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Monday night's premiere in downtown Los Angeles was the first time members of the public saw Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, and the initial responses to the film have been positive.

Russo Brothers' culmination to the 22-film superhero universe stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Danai Gurira and Karen Gillan.

Rotten Tomatoes also tweeted: "The first reviews have arrived for #AvengersEndgame - currently it's #Fresh at 98% on the #Tomatometer, with 51 reviews [sic]"

Few viewers described the film as "a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story but expands upon it," while others called it "the greatest superhero movie". The film, which already broke records with its advance bookings in India, is on its way to shattering records with a projected global launch of $850 to $900 million.

Watch the trailer right away:

Also Read: Box Office report: Avengers: Endgame sells 1 million advance tickets in India

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates