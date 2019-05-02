Avengers Endgame box office: The Marvel film becomes the highest grossing film of 2019 in India

hollywood

Avengers: Endgame earned Rs 31.05 crore on Monday, 26.10 crore on Tuesday and 28.50 crore on Wednesday, thus bringing its total collection to Rs 244.30 crore

An Avengers: Endgame poster from artist Tom Miatke. Pic/instagram.com/avengers

Avengers: Endgame in India has now become the highest grossing film of 2019 so far. The Marvel film earned Rs 31.05 crore on Monday, 26.10 crore on Tuesday and 28.50 crore on Wednesday, thus bringing its total collection to Rs 244.30 crore.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest update of the Hollywood film on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "#AvengersEndgame is the highest grossing film of 2019 *so far*... It's a bit too early to guesstimate its *lifetime biz*, but one thing is certain... Like #Baahubali2 [#Hindi], every *forthcoming* #Hindi biggie will be compared to #AvengersEndgame henceforth."

Further, he wrote, "Phenomenal biz of #AvengersEndgame is an eye-opener, wake up call for our industry... #AvengersEndgame is competing with the biggest hits from *Hindi* film industry... Has stamina to cross *lifetime biz* of #Dangal [highest grosser of *Hindi* industry]. India biz."

"#AvengersEndgame is on a record-smashing spree... Holiday on Wed [some states] proved advantageous... Now highest grossing #Hollywood film in #India... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr, Wed 28.50 cr. Total: Rs 244.30 cr Nett BOC. India biz," he tweeted, sharing Avengers: Endgame box office collection.

The film also beats the record set by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release.

Having raked in USD 1.48 billion globally, Avengers: Endgame has now surpassed Black Panther (USD 1.34 billion) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (USD 1.4 billion) to become the eighth-biggest movie in only seven days in theatres.

Avengers: Endgame released on April 26 and also marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises 22 films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming and the recently released Captain Marvel.

