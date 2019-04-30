Avengers Endgame day 4 box office collection: The film zooms past Rs 190 crore

hollywood

Avengers: Endgame is on a roll and how! The Marvel Studios superhero flick is doing excellent business in India and the world; the numbers are proof!

The Avengers

Avengers: Endgame has been running to full houses in theatres across India since it released on April 26. The final instalment in the Avengers film series is on its way to becoming the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. In fact, it has even broken the record of its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame emerged as the highest opener of Hollywood films in India till now by minting over Rs 100 crore in the first two days. It has raked in Rs 157.20 crore net in weekend box office collections in India itself. The worldwide figures are reported to be Rs 8,384 crore. And now, on day 4 after its release, the Marvel superhero flick has collected Rs 189.70 crore net in box office collections.

Film critic and trade analyst took to Twitter to confirm the box office figures. He wrote, "#AvengersEndgame continues its incredible run... Is *beyond outstanding* on Day 4 [Mon]... Will cross 200 cr mark on Day 5 [Tue]... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr. Total: 189.70 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: 225.83 cr."

#AvengersEndgame continues its incredible run... Is *beyond outstanding* on Day 4 [Mon]... Will cross â¹ 200 cr mark on Day 5 [Tue]... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr. Total: â¹ 189.70 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: â¹ 225.83 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 30, 2019

Industry estimates suggest that Avengers: Endgame could well go past the Rs 300 crore mark in India. Taran Adarsh also tweeted, "#AvengersEndgame is trending much, much better than #Hindi biggies... Will cross *Week 1* biz of #Dangal [197.54 cr], #TigerZindaHai [206.04 cr] and #Sanju [202.51 cr] on *Day 5*... All set to challenge *Week 1* biz of #Baahubali2 #Hindi [247 cr]. India biz."

Avengers: Endgame marks as the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming and the recently released Captain Marvel. It will also be the last Marvel movie for some of the key actors, including Chris Evans as Captain America.

