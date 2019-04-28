Avengers Endgame box office: The superhero flick crosses Rs 100 crore mark in two days in India

hollywood

Avengers: Endgame minted Rs 53 crore on the first day of its release. It has now crossed the 100 crore mark on its second day

Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers: Endgame emerged as the highest opener of Hollywood films in India till now by minting over Rs 100 crore in just two days.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the total box office collection of the film on Twitter. He wrote, "Avengers: Endgame is rewriting record books... Puts up a HISTORIC total on Day 2... Eyes Rs 150 cr+ weekend... No biggie from *Hindi* film industry has achieved the target so far... Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr. Total: Rs 104.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: Rs 124.40 cr."

The film minted Rs 53 crore on the first day of its release. It has now crossed the 100 crore mark on its second day. The film beat the record set by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which crossed the 100 crore mark within three days of its release.

"Avengers: Endgame crosses Rs 100 cr in *2 days*... Baahubali 2 [Hindi] crossed Rs 100 crores in *3 days* and so did the biggies from the *Hindi* film industry... Avengers: Endgame is all set to have the highest ever opening weekend... Boxoffice is on," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Avengers: Endgame was released on April 26 and marks as the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming and the recently released Captain Marvel.

It will also be the last Marvel movie for some of the key actors, including Chris Evans as Captain America.

